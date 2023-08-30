Movies | Snippets

Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics

Tara exuded pure glamour, setting the ultimate fashion goals for enthusiasts and admirers alike. Whether gracing the silver screen or attending red carpet events, she consistently dazzles with her remarkable fashion choices, leaving us all in awe of her beauty and style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 02:05:40
Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics 846691

Tara Sutaria, the Bollywood star known for her impeccable style, recently graced the spotlight in a stunning, bright yellow kaftan dress that shimmered and shone, featuring a plunging neckline that added a touch of allure. Her choice of attire was nothing short of a head-turner, capturing everyone’s attention and earning admiration for her innate fashion sense.

Tara’s long, flowing hair, elegantly parted in the middle, added to the overall grace of her look. Her makeup was perfectly on point, showcasing dewy eye makeup that glistened like stars in the night sky, accompanied by soft pink lips that exuded charm. Her cheeks were highlighted to perfection, giving her a radiant glow that complemented her outfit beautifully.

Completing the ensemble were a pair of stylish golden drop earrings, perfectly matching the dress and framing her face with finesse. Tara Sutaria possesses the unique talent of elevating any outfit with her choice of accessories, and this time was no different.

Have a look at the pictures-

Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics 846688

Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics 846689

What are your views on this glam style by Tara Sutaria? Let us know in the comments.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

