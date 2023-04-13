Tara Sutaria is Bollywood’s most beautiful actress. She debuted with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Later she did a few films. Tara Sutaria is a multi-talented actress who can sing, dance and act simultaneously. She gained popularity at a very young age with the help of her outstanding performances on screen. She has acted in five films, most performing well at the box office. And so she earned a lot through her movies and brand endorsements.

Tara Sutaria Luxurious Home

Tara Sutaria enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. She owns a lavish and beautiful luxury house in Mumbai. The actress lives with her family in the located in Pali Hill. It is a beautiful house designed in white with an open balcony and stunning views. She also invests in real estate properties.

Tara Sutaria Cars Collection

Marjaavaan actress is an automobile enthusiast, and she loves buying cars. But she has a limited car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth 1.05 crores and Audi Q3 worth around 35 lakhs.

Tara Sutaria Brand Ambassador

The gorgeous actress is a brand ambassador of the popular beauty Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Because of her popularity, she is the first choice of many big brands.

Tara Sutaria Work

Tara Sutaria has worked in successful films like Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, etc. She will be next seen in Apurva alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and Rajpal Yadav.

