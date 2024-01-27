Tara Sutaria reveals her skincare secret

Tara Sutaria is a famous actress in Indian Hindi cinema. Undoubtedly she is one of the beauty queens of the town. Her gorgeous face and fantastic style always keep buzzing on the internet. This often makes the viewers wonder about the secret behind glowing and flawless skin. Read more to find out the secret behind her stunning glow.

Tara Sutaria is a top actress and often attends events, shoots, etc., 24/7- she is decked up in makeup, which makes her skin suffer. In an interview with Vogue, Tara Sutaria revealed her skincare secret. She says, “I just try to hydrate as much as possible and maintain a cleanse-tone-moisturize routine.”

Also, talking about the chemical way to beautify skin, Tara Sutaria said, “I have heard of PRP and the Vampire Facial, but I’ve never done it.”

Like many actresses, Tara Sutaria also follows a homemade mask by her grandma. “It has yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour, and honey. I leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.”

Tara Sutaria’s Must Carry

The Marjaavaan actress never forgets to carry lipstick in her bag. This is because she loves lipstick a lot. Tara Sutaria, in her childhood, spent all her money just on makeup in London.

Tara Sutaria prefers to take her time to do makeup. She enjoys music while her making is being done, mainly the 50s and 60s tracks.

