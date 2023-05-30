Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Metallica Outfit; Flaunts Midriff

Tara Sutaria is one of the sitara of Bollywood. With her acting skills, style, and personality, there is nothing that the audience is not liking about her. She started her journey as a singer and then turned actor. Apart from everything excellent about her, their sensual glam has always amazed the audience. And yet again, in the latest picture, the actress is flaunting her midriff in the metallic outfit.

Tara Sutaria’s Metallic Look

In the latest Instagram picture, Tara Sutaria wore a sparkling metallic backless lace blouse and a matching high waist slit skirt. The outfit sensually defined her midriff, thighs, and back. She left her hair open with beautiful smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and nude lips. Her striking pose is undoubtedly grabbing attention like never before.

Tara captioned her post with an angel emoticon. Similarly, the divas also exuded the essence of an angel.

Work Front

She started her journey as a Disney singer and later became an actor in the shows on the same channel. However, after years she marked her debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She is very famous now and owns a vast fandom on her account. She also has so many brands in her kitty. Her style and gorgeousness have made her one of the top choices.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.