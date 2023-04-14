Tara Sutaria is treating fans with her stunning pictures lately from the Maldives. Her solo photos might make you wonder if she enjoys the Maldives vibes alone or if someone hides behind the camera. Well, your speculation is correct. The Marjaavaan actress is spending some quality time with someone special. And if you want to know who that particular person is.

Tara Sutaria’s Someone Special

Tara Sutaria took time off to spend with her twin sister Pia Sutaria. While Pia Sutaria also shared a reel video enjoying the Maldives vacation. Tara Sutaria’s twin sister Pia had a tough time last week, so she prioritized herself and had a great time with her sister Tara.

Pia Sutaria’s Shoulder Injury

She mentioned in the caption, “I was beginning to fall apart last week. My shoulder was a complete mess, and I realised I’d taken on way more than I could handle, jumping into full-time work two weeks post-surgery has been no joke. The world around us does not slow down no matter what, and I’m realising the importance of having to do it for myself.”

Also, she felt gratitude for being able to heal, “The universe has been immensely kind in giving me this time to take a moment to heal, a much-needed breath in a truly magical land, and for that I am very grateful. 🤍🙏.”

Reacting to this singer Armaan Malik suggested not to rush, “Nothing more important than self care and healing. Dont rush anything ❤️ glad you got some time off P!”

