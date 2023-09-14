Movies | Snippets

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone are top stars in Bollywood. The divas are known for their amazing fashion. Let's check out whose glittery bodycon gown is better

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Sep,2023 09:30:01
Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851117

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone are among Bollywood’s most loved stars when it comes to making jaw-dropping appearances on the red carpet at events, functions, or parties. The fashion queens are known to pull off styles with elegance and grace. The duo recently embraced their appearance at different places in different colors, but the outfit was somewhat similar. So, let’s take a look at whose style is majestic.

Urvashi Rautela In Black Glittery Bodycon Gown

For the Toronto International Film Festival, Urvashi makes a grand appearance in a black glittery bodycon gown from REVE COUTURE with the netted trail from her curves. A one-shoulder dress with the off-shoulder details makes it more interesting. She chooses simple accessories and makeup with the stunning high bun hairstyle to complete her glam.

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851137

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851138

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851139

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851140

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851141

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851142

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851143

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851144

Sunny Leone In Silver Glittery Bodycon Gown

On the other hand, Sunny Leone graced the ramp walk for Michael Cinco Dubai in a stunning silver bodycon gown with a front slit and cape detailing, giving her appearance like a queen. The butterfly neckline emphasizes her cl*avage. Her smokey eyes, pink lips, and straight hairstyle give her strong woman vibes. The matching high heels uplift her overall glam.

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851145

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851146

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851147

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851148

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851149

Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic? 851150

Well, it is difficult to take one name among the two as Urvashi looked like a modern-day princess, while Sunny exuded the queen vibes in their glittery glam. But who do you find better? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner 850267
“Bollywood needs more heroes like Elvish Yadav,” Urvashi Rautela goes all praises for the Bigg Boss OTT winner
Fitness Queen! Urvashi Rautela’s Mondays are all about deadlifts, watch video 848426
Fitness Queen! Urvashi Rautela’s Mondays are all about deadlifts, watch video
Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics 847203
Urvashi Rautela Explores The Magic Of Photography, See Pics
Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon 846683
Urvashi Rautela turns fashion marvel in metallic purple bodycon
Urvashi Rautela Spells Glam In Stunning Dresses With Bold Winged Eyeliner 846613
Urvashi Rautela Spells Glam In Stunning Dresses With Bold Winged Eyeliner
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics 845463
Urvashi Rautela is ‘world cup ready’ in bold black latex mini dress, see pics

Latest Stories

Bigg Boss Fame Manisha Rani And Music Sensation Neha Kakkar Join Together For A Project; Tony Kakkar Say "Love You ...." 851339
Bigg Boss Fame Manisha Rani And Music Sensation Neha Kakkar Join Together For A Project; Tony Kakkar Say “Love You ….”
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker 851116
Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker
Anushka Sen's Top Ten September Photo Dump Is Here Says, 'Going Away So Fast' 851118
Anushka Sen’s Top 10 September Photo Dump Is Here Says, ‘Going Away So Fast’
Avneet Kaur VS Anushka Sen VS Jannat Zubair: Who Is Queen Of Hearts In White Mini Dress With Open Hairstyle? 851287
Avneet Kaur VS Anushka Sen VS Jannat Zubair: Who Is Queen Of Hearts In White Mini Dress With Open Hairstyle?
Malavika Mohanan Enjoys Fun Banter Playing With Flowers On Set, Fan Misunderstands 851093
Malavika Mohanan Enjoys Fun Banter Playing With Flowers On Set, Fan Misunderstands
A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s morning makeup routine 851158
A sneak peek into Ariana Grande’s morning makeup routine
Read Latest News