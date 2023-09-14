Urvashi Rautela VS Sunny Leone: Whose Glittery Bodycon Gown With Sultry Neckline Is Majestic?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone are among Bollywood’s most loved stars when it comes to making jaw-dropping appearances on the red carpet at events, functions, or parties. The fashion queens are known to pull off styles with elegance and grace. The duo recently embraced their appearance at different places in different colors, but the outfit was somewhat similar. So, let’s take a look at whose style is majestic.

Urvashi Rautela In Black Glittery Bodycon Gown

For the Toronto International Film Festival, Urvashi makes a grand appearance in a black glittery bodycon gown from REVE COUTURE with the netted trail from her curves. A one-shoulder dress with the off-shoulder details makes it more interesting. She chooses simple accessories and makeup with the stunning high bun hairstyle to complete her glam.

Sunny Leone In Silver Glittery Bodycon Gown

On the other hand, Sunny Leone graced the ramp walk for Michael Cinco Dubai in a stunning silver bodycon gown with a front slit and cape detailing, giving her appearance like a queen. The butterfly neckline emphasizes her cl*avage. Her smokey eyes, pink lips, and straight hairstyle give her strong woman vibes. The matching high heels uplift her overall glam.

Well, it is difficult to take one name among the two as Urvashi looked like a modern-day princess, while Sunny exuded the queen vibes in their glittery glam. But who do you find better? Let us know in the comments.