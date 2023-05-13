Viral Video: Rishabh Pant fan verbally attacks Urvashi Rautela, actress hits back

A video of a die-hard Rishab Pant fan has gone viral on the internet, where we can see him verbally attacking Urvashi Rautela, saying, ‘Urvashi Rautela ko chhodenge nahi’.

Urvashi Rautela took to social media to express her anger towards a fan who had mistakenly mispronounced her surname, on Saturday, 13th May. The incident occurred during the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals game on April 24, where a video captured the fan conveying a message from Rishabh Pant to his Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel in Hyderabad.

The fan, amidst the ongoing link-up rumors between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant that were prevalent during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, expressed his unwavering support for Pant and assured that he wouldn’t abandon Rautela. However, Rautela vehemently denied any romantic involvement with Pant in December of the previous year.

The Video

The video went viral in no time. However, as soon as it caught the actress’ attention, she got furious as the fan distortedly pronounced her surname.

Sharing the video, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “STOP BUTCHERING MY LAST NAME WHICH IS SO PRECIOUS TO ME 😡 😡 😡 WORDS HAVE MEANING & SURNAMES HAVE POWER & BLESSINGS #IDontLikeIt #notfunny”

Here take a look-

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant Relationship

The never-ending link between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant has been a subject of ongoing discussion for quite some time. The speculation initially arose in 2018, suggesting a romantic connection between the two individuals. However, the cricketer later dismissed these rumours, putting an end to the speculations. Despite this, actress Urvashi Rautela continues to be linked with Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant, and the rumours surrounding their alleged relationship persist.