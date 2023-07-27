Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords

As the spotlight shone bright, Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani gracefully transformed into a real-life Barbie doll, stealing hearts as she walked the ramp as the showstopper at India Couture Week 2023. While her dashing husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, couldn’t make it to the event, his ever-supportive mother, Rimma Malhotra, was there, becoming Kiara’s biggest cheerleader.

Dressed to perfection in a mesmerizing shimmery pink blouse and matching high-slit skirt, Kiara exuded elegance and glamour. Her silver heels added an extra touch of glitz, making her the ultimate vision of grace on the ramp. Embracing a no-accessory look, she let her radiant personality and stunning outfit take center stage, enhanced by soft, subtle makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

As the enchanting show unfolded, Kiara’s infectious smile and playful charm captured everyone’s hearts. At one point, she even blew a kiss to someone in the audience, adding a touch of delightful spontaneity to the already captivating event.

Beyond the runway, Kiara has been busy impressing audiences on the big screen, with her latest venture being “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside the talented actor Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

Kiara’s radiant presence at India Couture Week 2023 was undoubtedly the talk of the town, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her Barbie-like beauty and irresistible charm. With every appearance, Kiara Advani continues to win hearts, both on and off the silver screen, making her a true trendsetter and a force to be reckoned with in the world of glitz and glamour.

