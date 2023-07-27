ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords

Dressed to perfection in a mesmerizing shimmery pink blouse and matching high-slit skirt, Kiara exuded elegance and glamour. Her silver heels added an extra touch of glitz, making her the ultimate vision of grace on the ramp.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jul,2023 05:05:54
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords 837752

As the spotlight shone bright, Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani gracefully transformed into a real-life Barbie doll, stealing hearts as she walked the ramp as the showstopper at India Couture Week 2023. While her dashing husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, couldn’t make it to the event, his ever-supportive mother, Rimma Malhotra, was there, becoming Kiara’s biggest cheerleader.

Dressed to perfection in a mesmerizing shimmery pink blouse and matching high-slit skirt, Kiara exuded elegance and glamour. Her silver heels added an extra touch of glitz, making her the ultimate vision of grace on the ramp. Embracing a no-accessory look, she let her radiant personality and stunning outfit take center stage, enhanced by soft, subtle makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

As the enchanting show unfolded, Kiara’s infectious smile and playful charm captured everyone’s hearts. At one point, she even blew a kiss to someone in the audience, adding a touch of delightful spontaneity to the already captivating event.

Check out her stunning look-

Beyond the runway, Kiara has been busy impressing audiences on the big screen, with her latest venture being “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside the talented actor Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

Kiara’s radiant presence at India Couture Week 2023 was undoubtedly the talk of the town, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her Barbie-like beauty and irresistible charm. With every appearance, Kiara Advani continues to win hearts, both on and off the silver screen, making her a true trendsetter and a force to be reckoned with in the world of glitz and glamour.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan 835555
I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read 834845
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics 833930
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics
A success story: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett. 832260
A success story: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett.
Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’ 831417
Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’
Latest Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu casts a fashion spell in Uluwatu, see pics 837738
Samantha Ruth Prabhu casts a fashion spell in Uluwatu, see pics
Rubina Dilaik Goes 'Purple-liscious' In Slit Gown; See Pics 837708
Rubina Dilaik Goes ‘Purple-liscious’ In Slit Gown; See Pics
Rhea Chakraborty gives her mountain fashion an aqua-tastic flair, see pics 837692
Rhea Chakraborty gives her mountain fashion an aqua-tastic flair, see pics
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says 'Literally Flawless' 837634
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says ‘Literally Flawless’
Take A Look At Akshara Singh's Happy Girl Era 837702
Take A Look At Akshara Singh’s Happy Girl Era
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party 837666
In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Malaika Arora At Manish Malhotra House Party
Read Latest News