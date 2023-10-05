Yaariyan 2 Promotions: Divya Khosla Kumar ups boss quotient in blue blazer suit [Photos]

Story Outline:

In a bid to boost excitement for her upcoming film, “Yaariyan 2,” renowned director Divya Khosla Kumar recently took the promotional game up a notch. The multi-talented filmmaker, who has earned accolades for her work behind the camera, showcased her boss quotient in a striking blue blazer suit. With a flurry of snapshots shared on her social media, Divya’s promotional efforts added to the fervour surrounding the film’s release.

Fashion Game on Point: Divya Khosla Kumar’s Chic Look

Divya Khosla Kumar’s fashion choices during the “Yaariyan 2” promotion deserve a spotlight of their own. The director turned heads by pairing her blue blazer with a chic white bralette top, creating a trendy and sophisticated ensemble. Her fashion-forward approach was further enhanced by a sleek hairdo and stylish matching shades, making her look not only captivating but also setting new style standards in the world of Bollywood promotions. Divya’s sartorial choices are undoubtedly adding an extra layer of allure to the highly anticipated “Yaariyan 2,” leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.

About Yaariyan

“Yaariyan,” directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, is a heartwarming movie that follows the lives of a group of college students. These students face various challenges and adventures as they navigate through their academic journey. The film beautifully captures the essence of their friendships, the ups and downs of love, and the importance of standing by each other in tough times. With stunning visuals and catchy music, “Yaariyan” takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster through the highs and lows of youth. It’s a movie that reminds us of the unforgettable moments and deep bonds that are forged during our college years, making it a cherished addition to Bollywood cinema.