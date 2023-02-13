In the video, we can see Sonakshi Sinha wearing a big baggy white sweatshirt. She teamed the t-shirt along with black joggers. She left her look with sleek straight hair, bold gorgeous eyes. We can see her tied up to a chair, with her mouth taped. The actress tries to get off from the chains but can’t.

Sharing the video, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Asli Sona ko kisne churaya??? Wrong answers only.14th ko bataunga.” The video stirred speculations amongst her fans.

Soon after Sonakshi shared the video, netizens had mixed reactions to the same. However, she also had her friends from the industry, who added up some hilarity in the comments.

Her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal wrote, “shaktikapoor … because he’s “ crime master “ … aaya hai toh kuch toh lekar jaayega”

Zaheer again tagged Anil Kapoor in the comment and added, “anilskapoor … because he’s “ Choron Ka Raja “, he added, “Can’t be kishore kumar … kyunki unhone sirf thodi si pee li hai, chori nahi ki hai”

One wrote, “Aliens le gye 😂they wana know how she left their planet to grace earth with her aura and vibes ❤️”

Another wrote, “Pure world me atom bomb gira denge agar sona baby ko kuch hua”

A third user wrote, “Sona ko halwai n chura k sonpapdi bna dali”

A fourth user wrote, “Rajo ko kisine kidnapped karliya he chulbul pandey ko inform kari”

What do you think? What’s coming on the 14th? Any guesses? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.