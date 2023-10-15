Witness the perfect blend of love and patriotism with the captivating first song ‘Jaan Da' from Tejas! OUT NOW!

After raising the action quotient with the trailer, the makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas have kickstarted the musical journey of the film with the first song ‘Jaan Da’. While the trailer raised the anticipation to watch the film, the ‘Jaan Da’ song is a perfect ode to celebrate the love for the nation while also evoking the feeling of patriotism.

‘Jaan Da’ song, the first melody from the album of Tejas has been released. The song is indeed a perfect treat to relish the love towards the country and people you love! Capturing the immensely intriguing glimpses of Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill, the song fondly celebrates the devotion for our nation. Its soulful tunes very brilliantly soar up the feeling of patriotism!

Beautifully sung in the soulful voices of Arijit Singh & Shashwat Sachdev, the immensely patriotic and inspirational lyrics of the ‘Jaan Da’ song are written by Kumaar. Shashwat Sachdev has indeed made an apt composition for the film that perfectly carries the sentiments of national pride and patriotism. While also showcasing the love for your family!

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.