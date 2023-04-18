The owner of Million of Hearts, Armaan Malik, is a prominent fan-favourite singer in B-town. The singer has meshed the audience for years in the Indian music industry. The pure and soft vocals have attracted millions of listeners. Undoubtedly he deserves many praises and accolades for his impactful contribution to the music industry. And so he got honoured with many prestigious awards. Here is the list of accolades and his ‘note of’ gratitude for his awards.

1) In December 2021, the singer won The Most Stylish Singer Award from Lokmat. In the Instagram post, he captioned, “Thank you @milokmat for the honour! Stoked to win the award for the Most Stylish Singer of 2021 😉.”



2) In March 2022, Armaan Malik won the award for his song and shared it on Instagram with a big smile. “Thank you, @theitaofficial, for the honor! Won this one for #MujhePyaarPyaarHai from #BhootPolice! ❤️.”

3) Later in the same year, in November 2022, Armaan Malik won a special record award. Sharing the pictures, he captioned, “YOU made this happen again!!! MTV EMA 2022 for my most special record yet, ‘You’ 🫶🏻.”

4) Recently, he won a ‘Pathbreaking Musician Of The Year’ for his fantastic contribution to music. He shared the gratitude on Instagram with the caption, “Won the ‘Pathbreaking Musician of The Year’ at the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023. Thank you for the honour @ottplayapp @hindustantimes.”

Armaan Malik has won many awards above are just a few among them.

