In the entertainment sector, Taylor Swift is one of the most popular musicians. Since making her debut, the pop diva who started out in country music has gone a long way. Seven studio albums by Taylor Swift have been released to date. Consequently, have a look at some amusing and fascinating facts about Taylor Swift.

2019 saw the sale of 1,000,000 records.

The seventh studio album by Taylor Swift, Lover, was released in 2019. The song has had a tremendous amount of success. One million pure copies of Taylor Swift’s album Lover were only sold by the album in 2019.

13 is her lucky number.

The Swifties, as the admirers of Taylor Swift are known, are aware that Taylor thinks the number 13 is lucky. The singer for Blank Space makes sure that “13” is referenced in each of her albums. Some admirers claim that the first song on each of her albums also features a 13-second introduction.

Her father runs a Christmas Tree Farm.

Reading, Pennsylvania is home to Taylor Swift’s father’s Christmas tree farm. The singer for Blank Space spent her formative years on a farm and even regards Christmas as her favorite holiday. Therefore, it makes sense that Taylor Swift wrote the song Christmas Tree Farm.

As a teenager, she authored a book.

Taylor Swift said that she composed “A Girl Named Girl” at the age of 14 and that her parents still have a copy of it in a 2015 cover story interview with GQ.

Songs by Shania Twain served as her inspiration.

Listening to Shania Twain greatly influenced Taylor Swift’s decision to explore country music. In a 2012 interview with the Guardian, she said that Twain’s music gave her the need to “just run around the block four times and think about everything.”

She has received ten Grammy Awards.

Swift has won a record-breaking 10 Grammy Awards so far, including the Album of the Year award twice, making her the first female to do so.

Source : insider.com