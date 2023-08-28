Music | Celebrities

Singer Armaan Malik recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend and influencer Aashna Shroff. The dreamy pictures from the engagement ceremony are going viral

Armaan Malik, taking to his Instagram handle, treats his fans with adorable engagement pictures. Recently, the singer got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, on 28th August 2023. The gorgeous pictures from their dreamy ceremony are going viral on the internet.

Armaan Malik’s Dreamy Engagement Ceremony

Sharing the enchanting moment on his Instagram handle, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared the happiness with their fans and followers. Among these snapshots, the duo looked beautiful and happy with each other.

In the images, Aashna Shroff can be seen wearing a beautiful ivory floral embellished mini dress, which she paired with her simple makeup and open hairstyle. A pair of strappy heels rounded her appearance. On the other hand, Armaan Malik looked dapper in a light green suit with white sneakers.

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Are Officially Engaged, See Dreamy Pics 846414

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Are Officially Engaged, See Dreamy Pics 846415

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Are Officially Engaged, See Dreamy Pics 846416

In the first picture, Armaan Malik kneeled down and offered her the ring. The candid shot made fans awestruck. Their beautiful bond with each other was clear with every captured moment. Taking advantage of the moment, Armaan also kissed his girlfriend’s forehead, making it a dreamy engagement ceremony.

The singer in the caption wrote, “and our forever has only just begun 🤍.” On the other hand, Aashna Shroff wrote, “your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you 🤍.”

Many celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Anuv Jain, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Neeti Mohan, and others congratulated the duo in the comments.

