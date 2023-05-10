Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together

The famous singer Armaan Malik is dating the influencer, Aashna Shroff. The duo often treat fans with their togetherness at various events, functions and red carpets. Let's check some adorable pics

The sensational singer Armaan Malik always keeps up in the headlines with heart-touching voice and music videos. He is famous for the beautiful, relatable and mesmerising love songs that make one fall in love. So undoubtedly, you want to know who is his inspiration for love. And what kind of a bond does the duo share? Read more to find out.

Armaan Malik’s Bond With Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik’s girlfriend is lifestyle blogger Aashna Shroff. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff started dating each other in 2019. And since the duo has been in the headlines for their togetherness. And below are the pictures showing their inseparable and adorable bond with each other.

The pictures below show the happy faces of Armaan and Aashna as they took time off their busy schedule to enjoy together in the beautiful nature and village.

The duo are always dazzling in their stylish looks wherever they go. The pop colour combination of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff made looked stunning.

The love birds never miss a chance to be together. They enjoy the wedding vibes together at a friend’s wedding in ethnic outfits, giving the couple goals.

The duo Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff also stunned the audience with their twining looks in black on the red carpet of an event.

