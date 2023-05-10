ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together

The famous singer Armaan Malik is dating the influencer, Aashna Shroff. The duo often treat fans with their togetherness at various events, functions and red carpets. Let's check some adorable pics

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 May,2023 00:35:58
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together

The sensational singer Armaan Malik always keeps up in the headlines with heart-touching voice and music videos. He is famous for the beautiful, relatable and mesmerising love songs that make one fall in love. So undoubtedly, you want to know who is his inspiration for love. And what kind of a bond does the duo share? Read more to find out.

Armaan Malik’s Bond With Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik’s girlfriend is lifestyle blogger Aashna Shroff. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff started dating each other in 2019. And since the duo has been in the headlines for their togetherness. And below are the pictures showing their inseparable and adorable bond with each other.

The pictures below show the happy faces of Armaan and Aashna as they took time off their busy schedule to enjoy together in the beautiful nature and village.

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805315

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805316

The duo are always dazzling in their stylish looks wherever they go. The pop colour combination of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff made looked stunning.

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805317

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805318

The love birds never miss a chance to be together. They enjoy the wedding vibes together at a friend’s wedding in ethnic outfits, giving the couple goals.

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805319

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805320

The duo Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff also stunned the audience with their twining looks in black on the red carpet of an event.

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805321

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together 805322

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now
Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read
Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know
Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now
Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination
Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait
Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait
Latest Stories
Inside Hansika Motwani’s strict diet regime, read
Inside Hansika Motwani’s strict diet regime, read
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
IPL 2023: Surya Kumar Yadav's incredible innings helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, internet goes wild
IPL 2023: Surya Kumar Yadav's incredible innings helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, internet goes wild
Mahesh Bhatt opens up on Alia’s Met Gala debut, says ‘a precursor to the release of Heart of Stone’
Mahesh Bhatt opens up on Alia’s Met Gala debut, says ‘a precursor to the release of Heart of Stone’
"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled
"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Read Latest News