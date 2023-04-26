Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait

Armaan Malik and Mithoon's new song release date is out

The singing artist Armaan Malik has always amazed fans with his songs. Earlier, his music Sun Maahi released 4 months ago, created history with 11 million streams on Spotify. The idol is yet again ready to entertain the audience with his voice in collaboration with Music composer Mithoon. Read more to find out.

Armaan Malik and Mithoon New Song

Armaan and Mithoon’s new song is ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’. The song is by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presented by Bhushan Kumar. And it is directed by Video Brains. The lyrics of the song are by Mithoon. In addition, Armaan Malik and Mithoon in collab sang the song.

The unique soulful promo of the song is already winning hearts online. The singer revealed the release date of the music on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Bringing to you a hint of warmth with #WahiTohKhudaHai

It’s time to #BeNice to the world. 😇

Song releasing on 27th April 2023. Stay tuned.”

Reacting to the new song, fans couldn’t resist commenting. A user said, “Mera Intezaar Karna duo is back 😭🫶.” The second said, “The deepness in your VOICE>😭🤌🏻 CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS BANGER!!!! ” “That’s Waiting Finally on the way #WahiTohKhudaHai ❤️😭,” commented the third person. Fourth said, “ARMAAN MALIK x MITHOON = BANGER💣💥.”

Armaan Malik has a massive fan following on his Instagram profile, and he keeps them hooked with his regular posts and updates.

Are you excited for tomorrow’s release? Follow IWMBuzz.com.