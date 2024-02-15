Armaan Malik Drops Cutest Pictures With Fiance Aashna Shroff Says, ‘I am Lucky’

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are cuties of the town. Their fiery chemistry is evident on social media, and it is a delightful blend of music and fashion. Together, they create a dynamic duo, celebrating their individual talents while complementing each other’s interests. Today, the talented singer dropped gorgeous photos with Aashna wishing her for Valentine’s Day.

Armaan Malik’s Valentine’s Wish

Taking to his Instagram handle, Armaan dropped two photos featuring himself with the love of his life, Aashna Shroff. In the first click, Armaan hugs Aashna, and the couple can’t stop gushing. The next photo shows them getting candid as the singer kisses the fashion influencer on her forehead, creating a romantic yet adorable moment.

Sharing this post, Armaan wrote, “Mera sheher tu, tu ghar mera ❤️

Happy Valentine’s Day to my human @aashnashroff! lucky I’m in love with my best friend.”

For their first Valentine’s after engagement, the couple twin in a white ensemble as Aashna looked beautiful in a floral crafted mini dress with beautiful accessories, and Armaan rocked the vibe in a cool and classy pantsuit. Undoubtedly the sweetest and cutest in the town. The duo got engaged in 2023 in an intimate ceremony after an official romantic proposal by Armaan.

Did you like Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s Valentine’s Day celebration? Drop your views in the comments.