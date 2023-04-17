Armaan Malik is undoubtedly one of the youth’s favorite singers. He is loved for his fantastic voice, lyrics, playful behaviour, dashing personality, and smile. Yesterday night, the idol performed live at a college fest. On the one hand, when Armaan Malik enjoyed his stage life, his fans were amazed watching him perform.

Armaan Malik’s Concert Look

For the college concert, Armaan Malik opted for a more fun, a colourful outfit that relates to the college students. He donned a red printed funky jacket over a white t-shirt and comfortable baggy pants with sneakers. He looked charming with the guitar in his hand. Throughout the pictures he shared, one could not take his eyes off him. His innocence, smile, and rockstar vibes are all that the audience loves him for.

The singer had a fantastic evening with such enthusiastic crowd last night. He expressed his gratitude and feeling performing live for students. In the caption, he wrote, “life on stage ❤️.”

Reacting to this, fans spammed his post with thousands of emotional messages. A user said, “I never thought I could see your performance so close😭 I almost cried when you started singing from behind the stage and then appeared on stage😭🫶 thanks for coming to our college ❤️.”

While the second commented, “Thanks much for giving us a memorable evening like this ❤️

From romantic songs to Dancing songs. It’s a great experience for us.”

And many others shared their experience watching Armaan Malik perform live.

