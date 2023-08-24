Armaan Malik Exudes Effortless Charm In Voguish Printed Suit

Armaan Malik is a stunning singer in the Bollywood music world. His soulful songs and lyrics rule over hearts. Apart from being a passionate singer, Armaan is the chocolate boy in the music world and an avid fashion enthusiast. Today, with his effortless style, the singer is making hearts flutter.

Armaan Malik’s Voguish Pantsuit Style

Styled by Anshika Verma with assistant stylish Tanazfatima M. Charania and Tanisha Bhatia, Armaan Malik embraced his dashing personality in a pantsuit by Abraham & Thakore. He donned the off-white printed shirt paired with a beige printed blazer and trousers. The singer never leaves a chance to rule over hearts with his simple and aesthetic fashion choices.

What’s more? Armaan adds a statement style in the simple chain by Dashia Accessories. At the same time, the white chunky shoes by Saint G rounded his voguish style in the aesthetic look. At the same time, with his dapper look in the ensemble, Armaan adds a spicy with the black glasses.

Throughout the photoshoot, Armaan Malik can be seen embracing his simplicity in the voguish style. He knows to make a statement with simple yet attractive fashion choices. In the striking pictures, the singer beautifully embraced his dashing personality with his effortless charm.

Did you like Armaan Malik’s effortless charm in trendy pantsuit style? Please share your views in the comments section.