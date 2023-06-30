Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year

Armaan Malik has a soulful voice. His songs and lyrics have entertained the audience massively. The singer knows to grab attention with his music. Being in the industry for years, he has made major contributions that made him win several accolades. And yet again, the singer has won a respectable award at a music award ceremony. Let’s check it out.

Armaan Malik’s Award

The singer took to Instagram and re-shared the story shared by the account name @saregama_official. In the story, they shared a picture of the trophy by Armaan. He was awarded Vocalist Of The Year in the Male category by The Clef Music Awards 2022-2023. He won the award for Ghalib Hona Hai. This soulful saga is a must-listen if you haven’t yet.

Armaan Malik is known for his amazing music in the industry. His recent songs like Tabaahi, Sun Mahi, Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, and many others have created a buzz over the internet. The singer in the past has contributed some of the best songs to Bollywood music like Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Kamaal Hojya Ga, Bol Do Na Zara, Dil Mein Ho Tum, etc.

On the other hand, he has enjoyed a huge fandom on his Instagram account with millions of followers. His regular updates and song release has engaged his fans with him.

A heartiest congratulations to the singer for the big win. Share your love in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.