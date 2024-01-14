Armaan Malik Goes Quirky In ‘Sunkissed’ Moments, See Here

The sensational singer Armaan is known for his melodious voice and heartfelt lyrics of the love songs. His mesmerizing voice has made several lives easy and relaxing. Not only that, but his musical talent has earned him several accolades. Apart from that, the singer is also known for his social media presence. From sharing updates about their love life to coming up with another album, Armaan shares all the insights with his fans. While in the latest dump, the charming singer shows his quirky self that we can’t stop gushing over.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Armaan Malik dropped several photos, enjoying his ‘me time’ at home. In the selfies, Armaan can be seen smiling and showcasing his jaw-dropping jawline. The messy hairstyle and structured beard suit his face, and the dreamy printed outfit looks cool on him. With his poses, it seems Armaan is all relaxed and chill.

That’s not all! Armaan Malik goes quirky in the close selfies, stealing hearts with his charismatic smile. At the same time, the sunkissed glow on his face is making us fall for him. The Chale Aana singer looks adorable throughout the pictures, and we can’t resist. Armaan enjoys massive fandom on his social media and keeps his fans engaged through his regular dump.

