Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics

Armaan Malik is winning hearts day by day with his song. He is one of the best soft song singers who has given some blockbusters. Every time he comes live on stage, he makes sure to rule it. Besides his fantastic singing career, the artist has an expensive taste in fashion. And yet again, he is making us look at him in his swanky avatar. Let’s check out.

As per the latest Instagram pictures, Armaan Malik chose a swanky avatar in green. He donned a green jacket over a black t-shirt paired with matching pants. And lastly, the black sneakers rounded his appearance. Throughout the pictures, he flaunted his swagger vibes. And he looked captivating on stage, singing for the audience. He has constantly impressed the audience with something new. You can choose this style to slay your college look.

The singer captioned his post, “never lost my focus, never will.” The singer has many hit songs like Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mein Ho Tum, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bol Do Na Zara, Kamaal Hojya Ga. His recent songs are Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Sun Mahi, Dil Malaang, Tabaahi, and others. The singer sings internationally also. And he has always won hearts with his voice.

