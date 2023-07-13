Armaan Malik 'Had Enough' In London; Returns Back To Reality

Armaan Malik is a talented and handsome singer in Bollywood music. His is a voice of youth; his love songs make one go drooling. He knows to rule over the hearts of millions with his impactful voice. The singer recently was enjoying his vacation with girlfriend Aashna Shroff in London. He had enough time in London. And now he is back in Mumbai and reality. Check out

Armaan Malik Back To Reality

The singer took to his Instagram and shared a picture and also hinted that he is back in Mumbai. He shared a selfie from the gym, and in the text, he wrote, “Bahut khaa liya London mein ab back to work (with a fire and biceps emoji).” He looked cool in the simple white T-shirt.

Armaan Malik had a great time in London. He attended a fashion event by Gaurav Gupta in Paris. He was at the fashion event with his girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, and looked adorable on the red carpet in black ensembles. In contrast, the couple also enjoyed a fun time in the city. The pictures from their vacation went viral.

It seems the singer had enough fun in London and also enjoyed so much food. Now he is back in Mumbai; the singer is back to work to burn some calories. The singer enjoys a huge fandom on his profile, with 14.2 million.

