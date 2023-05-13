Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out

The sensational singer Armaan Malik is creating history with his albums. His new song is out now with his banter boys. Check out the whole detail in the article below

One of the heartthrob singers in the town, Armaan Malik, has entertained the audience with his charismatic voice. The musician constantly develops his new track to keep his audience engaged. And yet again, his new song HIIR is out now. Read more to find out every detail.

Armaan Malik’s New Song

Last Night Armaan took to his Instagram account and shared a short clip of himself revealing about the release, and also he played the song for the users. In the video, he said, “I dropped a new track called HIIR with some really cool musicians who happened to be his friends.”

And now, in the morning, the singer shared a post featuring all the singers and partners for his new song HIIR. His new collab is a fun and loveable song with a mix of raps with Prayag Mehta, Yashraj, and Kimera Shreyans Dungarwal. And in the caption, he wrote, “Boys have been busy. Check out my latest collaboration track, “HIIR,” with my friends and brothers @loststories @iamkimera @yashraj ❤️‍🔥😤.”

Armaan Malik Songs

Earlier last month, the singer created history with his song Sun Mahi reached 11 million streams. And recently, he collaborated with Mithoon on the beautiful song Wahi Toh Khuda Hai. And late, he joined hands with OAFF for the mesmerizing song Tabaahi. Some of his popular songs include Bol Do Na Zara, Hua Hein Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mein Ho Tum and many others.

Did you like the new track? Follow IWMBuzz.com.