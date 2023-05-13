ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out

The sensational singer Armaan Malik is creating history with his albums. His new song is out now with his banter boys. Check out the whole detail in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 00:05:57
Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out

One of the heartthrob singers in the town, Armaan Malik, has entertained the audience with his charismatic voice. The musician constantly develops his new track to keep his audience engaged. And yet again, his new song HIIR is out now. Read more to find out every detail.

Armaan Malik’s New Song

Last Night Armaan took to his Instagram account and shared a short clip of himself revealing about the release, and also he played the song for the users. In the video, he said, “I dropped a new track called HIIR with some really cool musicians who happened to be his friends.”

And now, in the morning, the singer shared a post featuring all the singers and partners for his new song HIIR. His new collab is a fun and loveable song with a mix of raps with Prayag Mehta, Yashraj, and Kimera Shreyans Dungarwal. And in the caption, he wrote, “Boys have been busy. Check out my latest collaboration track, “HIIR,” with my friends and brothers @loststories @iamkimera @yashraj ❤️‍🔥😤.”

Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out 806523

Armaan Malik Songs

Earlier last month, the singer created history with his song Sun Mahi reached 11 million streams. And recently, he collaborated with Mithoon on the beautiful song Wahi Toh Khuda Hai. And late, he joined hands with OAFF for the mesmerizing song Tabaahi. Some of his popular songs include Bol Do Na Zara, Hua Hein Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mein Ho Tum and many others.

Did you like the new track? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff's Adorable Pictures Together
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now
Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read
Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know
Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now
Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination
Latest Stories
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
Read Latest News