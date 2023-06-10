ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik Looks Uber Cool In Satin Ensemble; Fans Awestruck

The amazing singer and music artist Armaan Malik has constantly captivated his fans. Let's check out what's happening in his this time in his latest Instagram photo dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jun,2023 01:05:37
Armaan Malik is a sensational pop singer of Bollywood. He has amazed the audience with powerful and soft vocals. Other than his music journey, he is known for his fashion sense. His style is usually cool, comfy, and swagger. All of his looks till now has buzzed online since its release. Let’s check the latest new avatar of the singer on Instagram.

In his latest Instagram post, the amazing singer shared a picture of himself in a uber cool look. For the mesmerizing photo, he donned a loose violet, comfortable shirt and matching pants. His messy hairstyle and silver chain rounded his appearance. The way he posed for the photo looked captivating.

In addition, the audience reacted to his new pictures lovingly. A user in the comments wrote, “Hotness Overloaded.” “Fire brigade mangva de tu angaaron par hai armaan,” said the other. The third said, “MODELS SHOULD BE THANKFUL THAT YOU CHOOSE SINGING.” The fourth wrote, “if waiting for Armaan’s next chartbuster had a picture.” Many others shared their opinion through emoticons.

His songs include Tabaahi, Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Dil Malaang, Sun Mahi, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Dil Mein Ho Tum, and many others. Yesterday his collaboration song 2step completed one year of release.

What’s your reaction to Armaan Malik’s new picture? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

