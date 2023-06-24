ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London

The heartthrob singer Armaan Malik never misses a chance to amaze his fans. And this time he is amazed to meet this special person in London. Let's check out who?

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jun,2023 21:09:37
Armaan Malik is a renowned singer with his versatility and talent in the music world. He has managed to impress the audience with his vocal power and songs. Though he is a sensation, the singer felt special after meeting this special person in London, Europe. Find out the person below

Who is Armaan Malik’s special person

The singer took to his Instagram and shared a picture with someone special. And this person is also a singer in London. He is a famous musician Calum Scott. The duo posed for a quirky picture flaunting their big smiles. In addition, Armaan Malik was surprised to meet him, and the pictures speak it all. She captioned the post, “Found my balladeer brother out here in London @calumscott.”

Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London 819042

Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London 819043

Armaan Malik has earned a name for himself with his amazing musical journey in Bollywood. The singer has done many concerts out of India, which proves his massive fandom. He has some hot songs on his list, like Sun Mahi, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak, Dil Mein Ho Tum, and many others.

In addition, the singer has a huge fandom on his social media handles with millions of followers. His fans wait for him to post an update and keep them entertained.

For more updates about Armaan Malik, keep up with IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

