Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out

Armaan Malik is a fan singer in the Bollywood music world. With his amazing voice, he has ruled over millions of hearts. In contrast, his relationship with fashion influencer Aashna Shroff often buzzes on the internet. The duo is headed for yet another vacation. Let’s check it out below.

Armaan Malik’s Vacation With Girlfriend

The singer took to his Instagram and reshared a snap shared by his girlfriend, Aashna Shroff. She shared a picture of a beautiful sky, and in the text, she wrote, “because it’s Couture Week time!.” Also, “And look who is coming with me.” She slowly shows the pictures of Armaan Malik. The duo looked cute together and were often snapped together at events.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are headed to Paris for their work vacation as Aashna is there to attend Couture Week. It will be fun to witness the duo in their new avatar for the event. Also, their vacationing pictures are much awaited.

The famous singer has a huge fandom on his Instagram account, with 14.2 million followers. He is known for his songs like Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Sun Mahi, Chale Aana, Kamaal Hojya Ga, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo, Wajah Tum Ho and many others.

