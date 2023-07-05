ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out

Armaan Malik is a travel enthusiast. The singer, yet again, is off to vacation with his girlfriend, Aashna Shroff. Let's check out where the duo headed to

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 07:05:09
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out

Armaan Malik is a fan singer in the Bollywood music world. With his amazing voice, he has ruled over millions of hearts. In contrast, his relationship with fashion influencer Aashna Shroff often buzzes on the internet. The duo is headed for yet another vacation. Let’s check it out below.

Armaan Malik’s Vacation With Girlfriend

The singer took to his Instagram and reshared a snap shared by his girlfriend, Aashna Shroff. She shared a picture of a beautiful sky, and in the text, she wrote, “because it’s Couture Week time!.” Also, “And look who is coming with me.” She slowly shows the pictures of Armaan Malik. The duo looked cute together and were often snapped together at events.

Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out 823590

Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out 823591

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are headed to Paris for their work vacation as Aashna is there to attend Couture Week. It will be fun to witness the duo in their new avatar for the event. Also, their vacationing pictures are much awaited.

The famous singer has a huge fandom on his Instagram account, with 14.2 million followers. He is known for his songs like Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Sun Mahi, Chale Aana, Kamaal Hojya Ga, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo, Wajah Tum Ho and many others.

What’s your reaction? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London
Armaan Malik Meets Someone Special In London
Mumma’s Boy Armaan Malik Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday; See Pics
Mumma’s Boy Armaan Malik Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday; See Pics
Armaan Malik Shares Heart-Felt Note For Brother Amaal Malik On His Birthday
Armaan Malik Shares Heart-Felt Note For Brother Amaal Malik On His Birthday
Armaan Malik’s New Song ‘Hai Tu’ Is Out Now; Check Out
Armaan Malik’s New Song ‘Hai Tu’ Is Out Now; Check Out
Latest Stories
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
Read Latest News