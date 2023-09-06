Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of 'Favorite' Moments From His Engagement Day With Aashna Shroff

The sensational singer Armaan Malik recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff for marriage. The singer, taking to his Instagram handle, shared the pictures from their romantic and dreamy engagement ceremony. And today, he shares a glimpse of his ‘favorite moments’ from that day.

Armaan Malik’s Favorite Moments From The Special Day

The singer shared romantic and adorable monochrome pictures, and the duo Armaan and Aashna look like a match made in heaven. In the first picture, the duo hugs each other, and their smile shows their happiness. The second picture shows Armaan Malik’s hand with the special ring for his love, a moment that will be stored in his heart forever.

The third click features Armaan And Aashna holding hands while they cherish the beautiful moments together. Last but not least, the duo indulged themselves in a romantic and cozy moment as they hugged each other amidst the beauty of nature.

Armaan Malik is a renowned singer in Bollywood with hits like Chale Ana, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Bar, and others. In contrast, Aashna Shroff is a fashion designer and social media influencer with millions of followers. The newly engaged couple in the town often treats with their adorable glimpse.

So, did you love the adorable moments of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff on their engagement day?