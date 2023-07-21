Armaan Malik Sings In Korean Language; Fans Awestruck

Armaan Malik has a beautiful and melodious voice. He is known for his impact on Bollywood music. His songs have entertained listeners with the soulful saga. He often shares videos on his Instagram profile and keeps his fans engaged with him. In the latest video, he is treating his fans to singing in the Korean language. Let’s check it out.

Armaan Malik Singing In Korean

The singer shared the clip of himself singing for his fans in the Korean language. He has beautifully sung the Korean song by the famous K-pop group EXO. As per his caption, he promised the band that he will sing in Korean for them. “i promised I’ll sing for you @weareone.exo ps- forgive me if i’ve goofed up the Korean pronunciation anywhere, coz I’ve done this all by ear.”

The singer wore a simple t-shirt and entertained the viewers with something unexpected and beautiful. While reacting to his amazing try in the Korean language, famous Hollywood singer Drake in comments said, “That’s beautiful man.” A user said, “Armaan Malik and his beautiful voice no matter which language he sings in, it’s always amazing.” “THERE’S NOTHING ARMAAN MALIK CAN’T DO!!!!!!,” commented the third. At the same time, many shared their fondness through emoticons.

