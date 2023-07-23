ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures

Armaan Malik has always amazed his fans with his music and songs. Today the singer turned 28, and here check out how he is celebrating his birthday.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 21:30:34
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures 836661

The ever-charming singer Armaan Malik is a heartthrob in the Bollywood music world. His music and soulful voice have touched millions of hearts, making them his fans. The amazing singer turned 28 years old today, born on 22nd July 1995. The singer had great fun celebrating his birthday with close ones. And here, check out his adorable pictures from last night.

Armaan Malik’s Birthday Pictures

The 28-year-old shared pictures on his Instagram profile from his birthday bash. The singer didn’t celebrate his birthday with a lavish and fun party but was happy with family and loved ones at home and cozy feelings. She enjoyed cutting delicious mouth-watering cakes, chocolate and vanilla.

On the other hand, Armaan Malik styled himself with his basic yet chic style in a black denim jacket with a matching bottom. For cutting the other cake, he looked comfy and cool in thread made shirt with blue denim. The singer also enjoyed the long drive to make his birthday special on his way. He dropped all these pictures with the caption, “28!!!(with a cake emoji).”

Though Armaan Malik is very rich, he loves to enjoy happy moments with his close people. His birthday pictures are all adorable and awestruck-ing. Armaan Malik has hits like Chale Aana, Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Mein Ho Tum and many others.

Did you like Armaan Malik’s birthday bash? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Armaan Malik Sings In Korean Language; Fans Awestruck 835403
Armaan Malik Sings In Korean Language; Fans Awestruck
Armaan Malik's Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics 835245
Armaan Malik’s Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics
Armaan Malik 'Had Enough' In London; Returns Back To Reality 833121
Armaan Malik ‘Had Enough’ In London; Returns Back To Reality
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics 832549
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics
Armaan Malik Reveals 'You Wali Jagah' 823998
Armaan Malik Reveals ‘You Wali Jagah’
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out 823778
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out
Latest Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics 836733
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics
Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Ladakh diaries, watch 836424
Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Ladakh diaries, watch
Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures 836722
Disha Parmar’s ‘blue-ming’ vacation vibes in pictures
Jackie Shroff, Amrita Rao attended the screening of director Karan Singh Rathore's short film "Paath" 836741
Jackie Shroff, Amrita Rao attended the screening of director Karan Singh Rathore’s short film “Paath”
Here Find Out Janhvi Kapoor's Pyaar In An Adorable Video 836711
Here Find Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Pyaar In An Adorable Video
Virat Kohli Shares A Fan Moment With West Indies Player Joshua Da Silva's Mother 836719
Virat Kohli Shares A Fan Moment With West Indies Player Joshua Da Silva’s Mother
Read Latest News