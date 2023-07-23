Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures

The ever-charming singer Armaan Malik is a heartthrob in the Bollywood music world. His music and soulful voice have touched millions of hearts, making them his fans. The amazing singer turned 28 years old today, born on 22nd July 1995. The singer had great fun celebrating his birthday with close ones. And here, check out his adorable pictures from last night.

Armaan Malik’s Birthday Pictures

The 28-year-old shared pictures on his Instagram profile from his birthday bash. The singer didn’t celebrate his birthday with a lavish and fun party but was happy with family and loved ones at home and cozy feelings. She enjoyed cutting delicious mouth-watering cakes, chocolate and vanilla.

On the other hand, Armaan Malik styled himself with his basic yet chic style in a black denim jacket with a matching bottom. For cutting the other cake, he looked comfy and cool in thread made shirt with blue denim. The singer also enjoyed the long drive to make his birthday special on his way. He dropped all these pictures with the caption, “28!!!(with a cake emoji).”

Though Armaan Malik is very rich, he loves to enjoy happy moments with his close people. His birthday pictures are all adorable and awestruck-ing. Armaan Malik has hits like Chale Aana, Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Mein Ho Tum and many others.

Did you like Armaan Malik's birthday bash? Please share your thoughts in the comments.