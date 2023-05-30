Armaan Malik Wows Audience With His Voice; Watch

Armaan Malik is a sensational singer in the Bollywood music industry. His mesmerizing voice has always been a favorite of the audience. In addition, his fans always wait for him to launch a new song. In the last couple of months, he has launched a few songs, among which HIIR is one. And in the latest Instagram post, the singer shared a glimpse of himself singing live. Read more to know.

The singer shared a glimpse from his live concert last night in Bangalore. He performed like a rockstar and won millions of hearts with his voice. The audience also sang along “Ankhiyon Se Ankhiya Milaa.” Whenever the singer is on stage, he grabs attention, just like this time. The singer wore a funky yellow co-ord set with white sneakers for his life.

Armaan Malik captioned his post, “Ankhiyon se ankhiyaan mila performed my new song #HIIR for the very first time in Bangalore a few nights back, and this is how it went!!!” While many other users couldn’t stop commenting. A user wrote, “I was a part of that crowd🥺🫶.” The other said, “Watching Armaan Singing Live is 🫶🧿,” commented the third. “I am obsessed with this song🔥❤️,” wrote the fourth. The fifth said, “Awesome I’m so proud of you bro hiir zindabad.” And many others shared their love through emoticons.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.