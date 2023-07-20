ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik's Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics

Armaan Malik is one of the most famous and loved singers in Bollywood. Here check out his fun banter with his girlfriend Aashna Shroff, in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jul,2023 08:10:09
Armaan Malik's Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics 835245

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are one of the most adored and coolest couples in the glamorous world. The duo treats their fans regularly with their togetherness and time spent with each other. They look adorable and loving as a couple and are goals for many. Today, the couple indulged in fun banter, taking selfies. Let’s check out below.

Armaan Malik Having Fun With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff

Wahi Toh Khuda Hai singer took to his Instagram and shared a clip of taking selfies with his girlfriend on his Instagram story. In the video, the duo can be seen sitting in changing room. At the same time, Armaan takes out his phone to take some beautiful selfies in his video. The black and white pictures show their fun banter together. They were having fun with each other and posed in a quirky way for yeh selfie. You can witness them below.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff were recently snapped vacationing in Paris. The duo also appeared in the Gaurav Gupta Couture in Paris. Armaan shared the pictures of their appearance on his profile. The couple chooses a black outfit twinning with each other. They looked all cool and happy in their chic looks.

Armaan Malik's Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics 835242

Armaan Malik's Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics 835243

Armaan Malik's Fun Banter With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; See Pics 835244

Did you enjoy the fun pictures of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Armaan Malik 'Had Enough' In London; Returns Back To Reality 833121
Armaan Malik ‘Had Enough’ In London; Returns Back To Reality
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics 832549
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Looks Couple Goals In Black; Check Out New Pics
Armaan Malik Reveals 'You Wali Jagah' 823998
Armaan Malik Reveals ‘You Wali Jagah’
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out 823778
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year 822105
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Check Out: Armaan Malik's Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream 821248
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Latest Stories
Shraddha Arya Says 'America Ladki Nahi,' I'm A Desi Girl 835238
Shraddha Arya Says ‘America Ladki Nahi,’ I’m A Desi Girl
Keerthy Suresh to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan, deets inside 835233
Keerthy Suresh to mark her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan, deets inside
Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear 835215
Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glitter Glam In Silver Bodycon Gown 835106
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glitter Glam In Silver Bodycon Gown
Watch: Hina Khan Gets Groovy In Monsoon 835121
Watch: Hina Khan Gets Groovy In Monsoon
Watch: Neha Kakkar Mimics Brother Tony Kakkar's Track 'Iss Baar Sawan Mein' 835103
Watch: Neha Kakkar Mimics Brother Tony Kakkar’s Track ‘Iss Baar Sawan Mein’
Read Latest News