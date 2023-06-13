Armaan Malik's New Song 'Hai Tu' Is Out Now; Check Out

The sensational singer Armaan Malik is creating a buzz with his singing talent. His soothing voice and heartfelt lyrics make one go gaga over his songs. The artist is back with his new song. Let’s check it out.

Armaan Malik took to his Instagram and shared a reel featuring a glimpse of his latest song, ‘Hai Tu.’ The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati from the movie I Love You. The beautiful song is all about love and emotional experience. The singer shared the reel with the caption, “My new Hindi song #HaiTu from the original soundtrack of the upcoming movie #ILoveYou is out now! Give it all your love (with a heart emoji).”

The song is finally out and is streaming on different music platforms worldwide. Gaurav Chatterji and lyrics by Ginny Diwan give the music. Jio Studio presents in association with Athena, a TVW/ Athena production. So far, the music video has more than 3.3 million views on YouTube.

Armaan Malik has great hits, including Hua Hai Aaj Peheli Baar, Chale Ana, and Bol Do Na Zara. His recent releases are Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Tabaahi, Sun Mahi, Dil Malaang, and others. His songs are always entertaining.

