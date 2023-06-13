ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Armaan Malik's New Song 'Hai Tu' Is Out Now; Check Out

The heartthrob singer Armaan Malik has a unique voice. His new song Hai Tu is out now. Check out the article below to learn more details about it

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jun,2023 20:00:22
Armaan Malik's New Song 'Hai Tu' Is Out Now; Check Out

The sensational singer Armaan Malik is creating a buzz with his singing talent. His soothing voice and heartfelt lyrics make one go gaga over his songs. The artist is back with his new song. Let’s check it out.

Armaan Malik took to his Instagram and shared a reel featuring a glimpse of his latest song, ‘Hai Tu.’ The song features Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati from the movie I Love You. The beautiful song is all about love and emotional experience. The singer shared the reel with the caption, “My new Hindi song #HaiTu from the original soundtrack of the upcoming movie #ILoveYou is out now! Give it all your love (with a heart emoji).”

The song is finally out and is streaming on different music platforms worldwide. Gaurav Chatterji and lyrics by Ginny Diwan give the music. Jio Studio presents in association with Athena, a TVW/ Athena production. So far, the music video has more than 3.3 million views on YouTube.

Armaan Malik has great hits, including Hua Hai Aaj Peheli Baar, Chale Ana, and Bol Do Na Zara. His recent releases are Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Tabaahi, Sun Mahi, Dil Malaang, and others. His songs are always entertaining.

Undoubtedly you are enjoying the latest song by Armaan Malik. So please share with us your fondness in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Armaan Malik Looks Uber Cool In Satin Ensemble; Fans Awestruck
Armaan Malik Looks Uber Cool In Satin Ensemble; Fans Awestruck
One Year Of Armaan Malik And Ed Sheeran’s 2Step
One Year Of Armaan Malik And Ed Sheeran’s 2Step
Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics
Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics
Armaan Malik Wows Audience With His Voice; Watch
Armaan Malik Wows Audience With His Voice; Watch
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: “We Just Wanted Him To Support”
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: “We Just Wanted Him To Support”
Armaan Malik Looks Charming In Ethnic Kurta
Armaan Malik Looks Charming In Ethnic Kurta
Latest Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Barbiecore In Pink Fur; Looks Dramatic
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Barbiecore In Pink Fur; Looks Dramatic
Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife’s Pregnancy After Winning Goal; Watch
Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife’s Pregnancy After Winning Goal; Watch
Mithila Palkar’s Moody Day Glow
Mithila Palkar’s Moody Day Glow
Shoaib adopted the Peshawari dialect to play a bodyguard named ‘Pathan’ in an upcoming ‘Ajooni’ episode on Star Bharat
Shoaib adopted the Peshawari dialect to play a bodyguard named ‘Pathan’ in an upcoming ‘Ajooni’ episode on Star Bharat
Monalisa Makes Jaws Drop In Black Mini Dress; See Pics
Monalisa Makes Jaws Drop In Black Mini Dress; See Pics
Review of Star Plus’ Titlie: A twisted tale of love with an impressive cast
Review of Star Plus’ Titlie: A twisted tale of love with an impressive cast
Read Latest News