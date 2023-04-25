Armaan Malik's Quirky Shades On Stage, Fans Loving It

Here take a look at Armaan Malik's quirkiness in pictures

The sensational singer Armaan is a ruler of millions of hearts. He has a style different and unique from others. The idols believe in freedom and fun. His voice has gathered millions of fans worldwide, and every Armaan Malik fan wants to attend a live concert once. The idol had fun with his fans last night in Andhra Pradesh. Let’s check out.

Armaan Malik’s Quirkiness

For his concert last night, Armaan Malik donned a white cartoon-printed t-shirt paired with loose green pants. He styled his appearance in a simple and comfortable look. The unique colourful shows uplifted his face. Throughout the pictures, Armaan Malik posed in the most unusual and quirky way. Sometimes he jumped from the sofa and looked dapper in his quirky style. And the other times, he became a star onstage. The singer donned two different types of shoes.

The idol shared these pictures with the caption, “2 nights ago in AP ❤️‍🔥.” Reacting to his quirkiness, fans couldn’t stop commenting. A user wrote, “Spider Man Wala Pose Is Your Favorite Pose Right? 😉😂❤️.”

The other said, “4th pic m Stage pr to sach m aag 🔥 lga diye armaan 😂 and btw cute lg rhe ho😘 @armaanmalik ❤️.”

The third wrote, “Armaan isn’t just a name, it’s an emotion 🪐.”

“jumping pose is now my fav pose 🤭🙈,” commented the fourth.

Armaan Malik had a blast time last night with his fans.

Armaan Malik had a blast time last night with his fans.