Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now

With his unique voice, famous Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has won millions of hearts. Songs like Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak, and others are the audience’s favourites. However, apart from his incredible singing talent, he has a stunning fashion sense which makes him crush on female fans. So let’s check out Armaan Malik’s Uber Cool fashion goals.

Armaan Malik Floral Love

The dashing singer Armaan Malik sported a white floral printed shirt paired with a funky neon jacket and white cargo pants. A perfect look for a night concert winning millions of hearts.

Armaan Malik In Denim On Denim

Armaan Malik chose a black t-shirt underneath a tie-dye denim jacket and pants. Those thick chunky black sneakers completed his look. Isn’t he the cutest with that attitude on his face?

Armaan Malik In Beige Couture

The 27-years old Armaan is fond of subtle looks. The singer donned a white and beige jacket with matching pants and inners. A stylish white shoe rounded his appearance. And black glasses added a classy look.

Armaan Malik In Subtle Style

The singer flaunted his gentleman vibes in a creamy shirt with a jacket paired with contrasting blue pants. His simplicity is always heart-melting.

Armaan Malik Pop Vibe

He added a bright colour to his minimalistic look with a red printed shirt, beige pants, and matching shoes.

Armaan Malik Social Media

The singer enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram account, with around 13.2 million followers. He often shares pictures and daily life updates on his profile.

