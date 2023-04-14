As per the latest reports by Korean media, BTS J-Hope is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023. Soon after the news broke out, it started circulating all over the internet. Fans eagerly awaited the date when J-Hope would leave for his service. On Twitter, a verified account shared this news; however, according to the source, the official announcement isn’t yet.

BTS J-Hope will enlist for the basic military camp in Gangwon-do. And once the idol completes his five-week training, he will be dispatched to the regular unit. A couple of days ago J-Hope shared pictures on his Instagram account revealing his new haircut. Fans loved the new avatar of the idol and are excited for the model for his military enlistment.

on namuwiki jhope's military enlistment date is showing as 24th april . It can be wrong information since namuwiki is a site that can be edited by fans but k-media had said that jhope would most probably enlist by the end of april#JHOPE #HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE pic.twitter.com/r883uYJYhQ — snig⁷ 아포방포💜(fan account) (@snikoov) April 12, 2023

Earlier, the BTS official account on Weverse revealed this news and shared that “J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only.”

Further added the reason behind prohibiting anyone from appearing for his entrance ceremony, “To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,”

