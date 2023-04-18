BTS J-Hope came live last night before his military enlistment today. The idol is leaving for his mandatory military service for two years. In his live session on Weverse, the singer shared everything with his Army and asked them a request. Read more to know.

In the middle of the night, BTS J-Hope held a live session to talk with his fans for the last time before he left for military service. Reportedly his military service will start from April 17, 2023, to October 17, 2024. In the live session, J-Hope talked about everything he wanted to do before his military enlistment.

BTS J-Hope shared that he recently had a conversation with the BTS members Jin, who is already serving in the military, “Recently Jin hyung called me, he was like, ‘How are you feeling?’. So I was like, ‘What do you think I feel like, what does it seem like I feel?’ I also wondered what I should pack and take with me, so I asked him about stuff like this. What kind of bag should I take, etc.”

Hobi also shared his unbound love for all the other members and his fans. He didn’t forget to mention his new specs fashion which he is doing because his hairs are short now, and so he feels like something is missing. Amazing fans to co-operate and understand, he said, “Please don’t be too upset, since I’m doing my duty as the healthy youth. So what I wanted to tell is to you guys to not worry and I’ll go and come back well. ‘Please eat well’. Yes of course, as I told you guys, don’t worry, I’ve been eating really well.”

J-Hope promised to give his best to connect with them occasionally. “To be honest, I am kind of looking forward to it. What I will look like when I come back. I’ll go guys. I’ll try to come visit you once in a while like Jin hyung.”

Lastly, he asks fans to remember him when he is away serving in the military, and he promises to come back safely. “Have a good night, sweet dreams. Don’t forget about me. Love you. Please stay healthy and make sure to cheer for our members. I’ll go now, guys. I don’t wanna press the ‘end’ button.”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.