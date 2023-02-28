The same entertainment organization, Big Hit Music, is in charge of both K-pop acts BTS and TXT (now known as HYBE). Despite their commonalities, they differ in unique ways that make them stand out.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, known as BTS, made its debut in 2013 and has since grown to be one of the most popular K-pop acts worldwide. Their energetic performances, hip-hop, pop, and rock fusion, and socially conscious songs have made them well-known. They frequently address issues like societal pressures, mental health, and self-love in their songs. They have also dabbled in many musical genres, such as R&B, soul, and EDM, which makes them a flexible ensemble.

However, TXT, which stands for Future X Together, made its debut in 2019 and has since been making waves in the industry throughout the K-pop sector. They are renowned for their vibrant, young appearance, and their music is frequently characterized as dreamy and frivolous. Themes like adolescence, friendship, and self-discovery are frequently explored in TXT’s music. They have a pop-heavy sound that also has funk, rock, and EDM influences.

Both bands have devoted followings and their music speaks to various listeners for various reasons. Since BTS has a larger record and has been active for a longer period of time, they have had more possibilities to experiment with their sound and explore other musical subjects. They have also received accolades for their artistic talent, with listeners frequently praising their music for its emotional heft and social insight.

On the other hand, TXT is a more recent organization, and the youthful enthusiasm and optimism they express in their music. They rapidly became well-liked by younger audiences thanks to their upbeat music and endearing demeanor.

Thus, it can be said that TXT and BTS both have distinctive sounds and styles that appeal to various audiences. It doesn’t matter if you like TXT’s bouncy, playful sound or BTS’s socially aware lyrics better; both groups have a lot to offer. In the end, one’s particular taste and preferences will determine which band’s song they favor.

Source : Wikipedia