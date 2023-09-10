Couple Goals: Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Twin In Ivory Embellished Satin Outfits

The newly engaged singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff have recently become the town’s talk. Their dreamy engagement ceremony buzzed into the headlines. This time, the amazing duo makes a statement appearance as they twin for the GQ Indian Men’s magazine event.

Armaan Malik’s Embellished Appearance

Styled by the amazing trio Mohit Rai, Tarang Agarwal, and Shubhi Kumar, Armaan Malik embraced the King vibe in the ivory satin shirt with matching pants. The gold baggy jacket crafted with stones, motifs, and shimmers adds to the glamour quotient from the designer Anamika Khanna. The vintage neckpiece from Amrapali Jewels and the classis matching shoes from Shutiq complete his overall glam.

Aashna Shroff’s Ivory Glam

On the other hand, Aashna Shroff twinning with the singer dons a stone and motif embellished strapless corset bodice paired with a satin thigh-high slit from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil. The oxidized bangles from Amrapali Jewels give her a statement appearance. The tie-knot shimmery thread heel uplifts her stylish appearance.

In the images, their striking poses and quirkiness can be seen clearly. The best-dressed Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff caught our attention throughout the photoshoot. Their chemistry with each other is charming us, and we are in love with their cuteness.

Did you like Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s twinning glam? Let us know in the comments.