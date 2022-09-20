Though being in the beauty sphere, Hailey Bieber’s fashion still remains her no. 1. The 25-year-old model always gets dressed up, typically in clothes she buys while scrolling on her phone in bed.

Hailey’s new collaboration with the DTC luxury essentials concept Wardrobe. NYC, then, was a natural fit. The model has worked with its cofounders, Christine Centenera and Josh Goot, on a capsule collection comprised of fresh takes on her wardrobe staples: oversized pants and blazers, and sexy-tiny dresses and miniskirts.

Getting to know about Hailey’s fashion queues in an interview, here are some of her answers:

• Who would you say is your ultimate style icon?

The big ones for me have always been Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rihanna. I think back to when I was a little bit younger and I was looking at people’s fashion on Tumblr to see what I wanted to emulate, and those two really stood out to me.

• What’s your favorite fashion moment from pop culture?

The thing that jumps to mind, in part because you mentioned the Met Gala, is when Rihanna went in that long, long yellow [Guo Pei] cape that went down the whole staircase. And also, the sheer, see-through Swarovski dress she wore with a thong. That slayed me in so many ways.

• She had such great maternity style, and since you just mentioned a future daughter, I’m wondering if you plan to take her lead in not shopping in the maternity aisle.

She was the most gorgeous, hottest pregnant woman I’ve ever seen. And I think I’ll only know when that time comes, but yeah—I definitely don’t want to feel like I have to sacrifice my style when being pregnant. My style is something that’s really important to me.

By mentioning about Rihanna, Hailey clearly said that she plans to someday have a maternity style like her.

Source – wmagazine

