Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read

The sensational Armaan Malik is known for his beautiful and amazing love as well as other songs. He is among one of the best soulful singers in the industry. A couple of days ago his music video Wahi Toh Khuda Hai was released, and the audience received an amazing response. Undoubtedly you want to know what Armaan Malik thinks about love. Read further to know the answer.

One of the talented singing artists Armaan Malik in a segment with Official Humans Of Bombay, spilled beans about love and songs. When the interviewer asked him his take on love, without thinking too much, he instantly said, “I love, love. I mean there is a reason why I sing love songs.”

Further talking about his personal life love, he said, “I definitely feel like a lot of my new music or recent music has been inspired by the love i have in my life and you know i feel like it makes you a better person. And I feel like as a musician, specially as a musician it gives meanings to the words you’re singing.”

He added, “I mean yeah, for the longest time I was singing about love without actually knowing what love is.”

The singer also shared about his music start and journey. “I still search my name on Google and read up my Wikipedia page — it feels surreal. As a kid, I’d be told, ‘Aap toh music background se ho, aapko toh kaam mil jayega!’ So, as a 10-year-old kid when I entered Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I made sure I was recognized for my talent, and not my name. So, although I cried after being eliminated, I was happy it had been a fair competition – other contestants were just better than me.”

Also, “It was never my intention to capitalize on my family but wanted to be someone my family could rely on. Amaal and I had grown up seeing some low days and uncertainty and wanted to be pillars of our family. He started his career at 15, I started mine at 10, and touchwood, we’ve never looked back!”

