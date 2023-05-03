ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read

Armaan Malik spills beans about his opinion on love

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 May,2023 01:05:25
Here's What Armaan Malik Thinks About Love, Read

The sensational Armaan Malik is known for his beautiful and amazing love as well as other songs. He is among one of the best soulful singers in the industry. A couple of days ago his music video Wahi Toh Khuda Hai was released, and the audience received an amazing response. Undoubtedly you want to know what Armaan Malik thinks about love. Read further to know the answer.

Armaan Malik On Love

One of the talented singing artists Armaan Malik in a segment with Official Humans Of Bombay, spilled beans about love and songs. When the interviewer asked him his take on love, without thinking too much, he instantly said, “I love, love. I mean there is a reason why I sing love songs.”
Further talking about his personal life love, he said, “I definitely feel like a lot of my new music or recent music has been inspired by the love i have in my life and you know i feel like it makes you a better person. And I feel like as a musician, specially as a musician it gives meanings to the words you’re singing.”

He added, “I mean yeah, for the longest time I was singing about love without actually knowing what love is.”

The singer also shared about his music start and journey. “I still search my name on Google and read up my Wikipedia page — it feels surreal. As a kid, I’d be told, ‘Aap toh music background se ho, aapko toh kaam mil jayega!’ So, as a 10-year-old kid when I entered Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I made sure I was recognized for my talent, and not my name. So, although I cried after being eliminated, I was happy it had been a fair competition – other contestants were just better than me.”

Also, “It was never my intention to capitalize on my family but wanted to be someone my family could rely on. Amaal and I had grown up seeing some low days and uncertainty and wanted to be pillars of our family. He started his career at 15, I started mine at 10, and touchwood, we’ve never looked back!”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know
Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now
Armaan Malik's Uber Cool Fashion Goals; Check Now
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination
Armaan Malik And Mithoon's Awaited Saga Is Out; Fan Says Perfect Combination
Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait
Armaan Malik And Mithoon Collab Song Release Date Is Out, Fan Says Can't Wait
Armaan Malik's Quirky Shades On Stage, Fans Loving It
Armaan Malik's Quirky Shades On Stage, Fans Loving It
Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik
Trendy Traditional Kurta Ft. Armaan Malik
Latest Stories
When Darshan Raval spoke about his artistry, saying ‘We as artiste are our harshest critics’, read
When Darshan Raval spoke about his artistry, saying ‘We as artiste are our harshest critics’, read
Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Green Polka Dot Ensembles
Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Green Polka Dot Ensembles
Unseen moments of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas from Baahubali sets go viral, watch
Unseen moments of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas from Baahubali sets go viral, watch
IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts
IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts
Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles
Shraddha Kapoor's Obsession In Black Ensembles
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat
Read Latest News