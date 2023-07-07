ADVERTISEMENT
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi

Manyuu Doshi the talented actor who was recently seen in Dahaad on Amazon Prime, talks about the importance of music in his life. Read this insight from Manyuu about his liking for music.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jul,2023 10:48:43
Actor Manyuu Doshi who is a theatre artist was recently seen in the web series Dahaad on Amazon Prime. Manyuu was also part of the biopic on Baba Ramdev on TV which was titled Swami Ramdev – Ek Sangharsh.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Manyuu talks about his passion for music and how it has helped him face failures and move ahead to achieve success.

What is your go-to song?

Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Eye of the Tiger

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

Songs to me are a reminder that till there is music there is hope. Songs are an escape for my heart from the hustle of the world.

What is your favourite song?

O ri chiraiyaa by Swanand Kirkire

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Eye of the Tiger – I used to listen to it every morning when I was doing my masters and there was a semester where I was struggling in a class. I played the song every morning to charge myself up to go and face failure in class. 🙂

What is your favourite Hindi song?

O ri chiraiyaa by Swanand Kirkire

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Tadap tadap ke iss dil by KK (Hum dil de chuke sanam)

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Pura London Thumakda from Tanu weds Manu

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Have I told you lately that I love you by Rob Stewart

A song that describes your family:

“Sar jo tera chakraye” describes my family perfectly. Being with my family has always been the biggest relief in life and a solution to almost any problem in life.

Srividya Rajesh

