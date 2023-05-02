ADVERTISEMENT
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know

In this article, find the interesting facts about singer Armaan Malik

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 May,2023
Interesting Facts About Armaan Malik That Every Fan Must Know

Armaan Malik is a famous Bollywood singer who has amazed the masses with his charismatic voice and soulful lyrics. He has been in the industry for years, creating an impact with his musical power. Undoubtedly you are one of his fans, and even if not, you want to know some interesting facts about the star singer. And so, let’s check out some exciting facts about Armaan Malik.

1) The fantastic singer is the son of Music director Daboo Malik. And his father is the brother of famous singer Anu Malik.

2) Armaan Malik used to look very cute in his childhood, and no doubt he still has that charisma.

3) The singer started his musical journey at the young age of 4. He got trained by Rita Kaul and Qadir Mustafa Khan in his initial learning days.

4) Like many singers, he participated in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. But he was eliminated at the 7th position.

5) Armaan Malik wanted to open a restaurant or continue singing. And at the end, he chose singing as his career.

6) Amitabh Bachchan’s song Mere Buddy became the turning point of his career.

7) Armaan Malik rose to fame with his song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon featuring actress Esha Gupta and actor Emraan Hashmi.

8) Also, Armaan became the youngest to have won 2 GIMA Awards in a single year.

9) Armaan Malik is a dog lover who often shares pictures with his pet on his Instagram.

Read Latest News