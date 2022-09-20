The BTS boyband is well and truly the most admired and loved K-pop entertainment squad in the world at present and one person who’s been absolutely on top of his game right from the word ‘go’ is BTS member V. Be it for his uber cool personality or for his sensational swag game, BTS member V effortlessly manages to get the love and attention of one and all. Be it ARMY all over the globe or his own teammates, everyone has been showering him with love and affection for many years. With every passing year, he’s been only getting better as a performing artiste and we love it, don’t we?

For some time now, rumours and speculations have been rife about BTS member V apparently planning to get married. Well, we are also wondering if that’s the case. But hey, till the time any confirmation comes, it’s important to note that we shouldn’t indulge in any form of rumour or gossip-mongering.

Well, what’s your take on this ARMY? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com