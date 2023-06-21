Mumma's Boy Armaan Malik Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday; See Pics

The sensational Armaan Malik never leaves a chance to captivate his fans with his regular social media updates. He has a soulful voice that mesmerizes everyone. He has ruled over hearts with his dapper looks and versatility as a singer in the music world. Apart from that, the singer in real life is lovely and simple, just like songs. But he tried to make her mother feel special on her birthday. Let’s check out how the singer wished his mother.

Armaan Malik’s Birthday Wish To His Mother

The singer took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a couple of pictures with his beloved mother, Jyoti Malik. Armaan can be seen hugging his mother in the first picture, featuring a delicious cake with the caption, “Happy birthday, mum.” The mother-son duo looked happy and cheerful, posing for the picture.

In the next photo, Jyoti Malik happily cuts the cake and wishes before she cuts. Lastly, the singer hugged his mother and kissed her on the forehead. And in the caption, he wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most strongest mumma in the world! Love you so much JM @jyothimalik.”

Armaan Malik’s Songs Collection

The singer has a good collection of songs like Sun Mahiz Tabaahi, Dil Malaang, Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, and many others released in 2023.

What's your reaction to Armaan Malik's way of wishing his mother on her birthday?