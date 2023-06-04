Munawar Faruqui And His Obsession With Taking Pictures In His Casual Style

The ace comedian Munawar Faruqui‘s comedy and personality have constantly attracted everyone’s attention. He is known for his standup comedy, but after being trolled brutally for hurting religious sentiments, the artist couldn’t do any work. But with the help of his hard, he bounced back after he won Lockup. Though he has not been in the talk for his fashion, his simple and comfortable style is unique. Check out his latest look.

Munawar Faruqui loves to take pictures of himself. In the latest story, he shared a close-up mirror selfie featuring only his face. The beautiful smile on his face undoubtedly made you, too, smile. Later the actor and comedian shared another causal photo. In the third click, he is seen posing for a mirror selfie in the bathroom with a big smile on his face, and he wears a divine white shirt. In the caption, he wrote, “Good night sabko (with a heart emoticon)”.

In the last photo, the artist looked happy and cool featuring his flawless smile under the beautiful blue sky. He also mentioned the temperature, which is 37 degrees celsius. In contrast, the simple white shirt style looked captivating on him and also inspired others to be simple and comfortable.

Munawar Faruqui has a significant fandom on his Instagram profile, with more than 5 million. His regular updates about new projects, music videos, standup, and shayaris keep his audience engaged with him.

