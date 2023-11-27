Music conveys a lot of emotions and stories: Saarvie Omana

Saarvie Omana the talented actress who is presently seen in the role of Kaynaat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, is a music lover.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Saarvie talks about her passion for music.

What is your go-to song?

Any soft song

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Kar har maidan Fateh

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

As an artist, it’s really important to listen to songs because they convey a lot of emotions and stories through that. Before any emotional scene, I listen to a sad song if I want to feel sad and emotional, it helps me perform well.

What is your favourite song?

Any soft song or sad song and I feel every word of the song.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Itti si hansi itti si Khushi itna sa tukda Chand ka

What is your favourite Hindi song?

I can’t choose one. I have a long list of my favourite songs

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Mein kabhi batlata nahi, par andhere se darta hun mein maa

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Any English song that has good beats or music

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Ahhh as I don’t have anyone in life, I will think when I’ll get a life partner.

A song that describes your family:

Aye Dil laya hai bahar,apno ka pyaar kya kehna