“My Jaan,” Armaan Malika gets mushy with Aashna Shroff in public

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff recently shared a sweet moment together in public, expressing their love in public and we can’t keep any calm. The couple looked great, with Aashna in a pink outfit and Armaan in a black suit. It’s a simple and heartwarming glimpse into their relationship.

Armaan Malik shares candid moment with partner Aashna Shroff

Decked up in stunning avatars, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff both are giving goals with their formal attire. However, Aashna stunned in a gorgeous heavily embellished pink lehenga set that she teamed with her long luscious hair and minimal makeup. While on the other hand Armaan Malik looked dapper in his black suit.

Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, Armaan Malik wrote, “Me and my jaan”

Check out

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s relationship timeline

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s relationship has been anything but low-key. Although the couple refrained from making an official announcement about their romance, their social media accounts and public appearances together told a different story. Their love journey has experienced its ups and downs, with an initial connection in 2017 followed by a temporary break. However, the sparks reignited in 2019, marking a significant chapter in their relationship.

All about the couple

Armaan Malik, recognized for his melodious tunes and being the nephew of music composer Anu Malik, is accompanied in the music industry by his brother Amaal Mallik. Hits like “Main Hoon Hero Tera,” “Tumhe Apna Banane Ka,” and “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon” showcase his musical prowess. On the other hand, Aashna Shroff, a prominent social media influencer, shares her insights on fashion and wellness through her blog. Her online presence often features delightful moments from her outings and dates with Armaan.