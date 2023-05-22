ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar Grooves On Husband's New Song Aa Sajan; Rohan Preet Singh Says 'Jaan'

Neha Kakkar is the heartthrob in the industry. The singer, in the latest Instagram post, is grooving to husband's song. Let's check out Rohan Preet Singh's reaction

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 May,2023 14:30:05
Neha Kakkar Grooves On Husband's New Song Aa Sajan; Rohan Preet Singh Says 'Jaan'

Neha Kakkar likes to engage with her fans regularly, so the diva took to Instagram and shared a reel. In the shared video, the singer enjoyed her travel time listening to her husband Rohan Preet Singh’s song Aa Sajan. The duo has always amazed us with their fantastic bond and pictures.

Neha, for her trip, donned a black top paired with Patiala pants with a white shrug. The singer played, acted and grooved on the song like a kid. Her expressions and quirkiness have constantly won hearts. She captioned her post, “Aa Sajan Gal Laa Sajan.”

Reacting to her cute video, her husband Rohan Preet Singh, “Hun ayi aa gaane ch jaan!!” On the other hand, her brother Tiny Kakkar commented, “Pyaar pyaar❤️.” Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree also commented with heart-popping smiley emojis. At the same time, many others shared their opinions through emoticons.

Neha Kakkar is a very popular pop musician; she has many songs in her kitty, such as Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chul, Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda and many others.

Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch

