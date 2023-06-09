ADVERTISEMENT
One Year Of Armaan Malik And Ed Sheeran's 2Step

Armaan Malik has globally entertained the audience with his voice. Last year he collaborated with one of Hollywood's best and most famous singers, Ed Sheeran. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 01:05:39
Armaan Malik is a heartthrob singer in tinsel town. Over the years, he is mesmerizing the audience with his vocal powers. He is one of the rare talents. The beautiful lyrics and his soft tone make it enchanting for the listeners. With his amazing talent, he became a global star. The singer had a huge collaboration last year, and it has been one year since that special day. Let’s check out.

The official Hollywood music company warnermusicindia shared a glimpse of the song with the caption, “1 year, ‘2Step’, and countless hearts won over by this song! 🤭❤️.”

The singer was excited about the huge collaboration and shared his feelings, “I am on the same record as Ed Sheeran! It’s definitely a proud feeling as an Indian artist.”

The song was released on this day last year. Armaan Malik is a singing sensation for the young generation. He has some of the blockbuster hit songs on his name. Recently he launched new songs like Wahi Toh Khuda Hai, Tabaahi, Dil Malaang, and others. In contrast, Sun Mahi gathered more than 11 million streams on Spotify.

Armaan Malik enjoys a massive fandom on his profile, with 14.2 million followers. His regular sharing of pictures, updates, and work updates thrills the fans. He is a sensation for the youth, and his songs are their favourites.

Did you enjoy Armaan Malik’s version of Ed Sheeran’s song 2Step? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

